Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,593,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after buying an additional 338,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.