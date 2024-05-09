Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,323,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

