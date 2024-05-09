Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

BATS:REM opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

