Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CSX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 162,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

