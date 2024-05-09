Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $707,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 46,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 401,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $81.81.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

