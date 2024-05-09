Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

