Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.