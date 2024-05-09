Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $143.24 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

