Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $254,336,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,049,000 after acquiring an additional 439,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 430,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 53.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,951,000 after purchasing an additional 421,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 10,239.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 399,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.78.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

