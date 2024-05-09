Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 5,932 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.