WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 41.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.3 %

WOW opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on WOW

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.