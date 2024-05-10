10,089 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after buying an additional 665,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after acquiring an additional 834,176 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,583,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,767,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 440,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 260.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Insider Activity

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

