11,523 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,110,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 328,261 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 496,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

