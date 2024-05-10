2,699 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $113.12 and a one year high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.