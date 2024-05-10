3i Group (LON:III) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 34.50 Per Share

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.43) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

3i Group Price Performance

III opened at GBX 2,836 ($35.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,992 ($37.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,748.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,444.36. The company has a market capitalization of £27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.04, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

