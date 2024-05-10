Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $119.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Addus HomeCare traded as high as $106.79 and last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 10422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

