Adrian Sainsbury Buys 31 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £152.52 ($191.61).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 35 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($184.67).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 40 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($189.95).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 494.80 ($6.22) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 582.09. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 278 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.54). The company has a market cap of £744.62 million, a P/E ratio of 520.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.82) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.82) to GBX 425 ($5.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.35) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.26).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

