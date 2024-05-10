Agenus Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($3.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.39) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agenus Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Agenus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Insider Transactions at Agenus

In other news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Agenus by 3,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,232,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,817 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

