Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.33. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 135.80 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £922 ($1,158.29). Company insiders own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Stories

