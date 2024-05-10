Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

