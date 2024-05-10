Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $967.0 million-$986.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.12 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

