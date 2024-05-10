Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $280.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.66.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

