Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $127.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

