Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) to “Buy”

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Aterian Trading Up 4.0 %

ATER opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 52.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.