Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.84. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

