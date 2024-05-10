Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.45 EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

ALNY stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,880,000 after acquiring an additional 146,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $390,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

