Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Alphatec Stock Up 7.0 %

ATEC opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.48. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,495. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

