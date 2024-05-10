Alternative Income REIT Plans Dividend of GBX 1.43 (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

AIRE opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.54. The company has a market capitalization of £55.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,293.33 and a beta of 0.78. Alternative Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.94).

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

