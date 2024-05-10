Alternative Income REIT Plans Dividend of GBX 1.43 (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 1.0 %
AIRE opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.54. The company has a market capitalization of £55.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,293.33 and a beta of 0.78. Alternative Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.94).
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
