Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 227.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 million.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$292.20 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 209.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

