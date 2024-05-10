Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,549,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.