Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.24, but opened at $23.80. Ameresco shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 383,871 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ameresco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

