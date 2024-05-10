Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.460 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:COLD opened at $22.94 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

