Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.66 million.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of 129.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.13. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.