AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

