Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $13.50

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $488.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 237,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

