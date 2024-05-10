Analysts Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

