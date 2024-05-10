Analysts Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target at $4.44

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOTE. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $37,402.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,079 shares of company stock valued at $129,180. Company insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter worth $61,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FiscalNote by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

