Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $24.75

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

HIW stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $433,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 957,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 94,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

