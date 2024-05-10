Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT at $175.86

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $360.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

