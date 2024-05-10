Analysts Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $37.25

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NXRT opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $241,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

