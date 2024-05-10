Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target at $6.05

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Plug Power by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 78.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Plug Power by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

