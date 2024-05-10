Analyzing Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF)

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North West and Sendas Distribuidora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $13.32 billion 0.26 $142.21 million $0.53 24.45

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than North West.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North West N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora 1.07% 16.48% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares North West and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for North West and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North West 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 2 0 3.00

North West currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. Sendas Distribuidora has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.17%. Given North West’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe North West is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats North West on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North West

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands. The Canadian operations also provides contract tele-pharmacist services to rural hospitals and health centers; water and air-based transportation services; and produce and fresh meats to independent grocery stores. The international operations include Alaska Commercial Company stores that provides food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offers discount food and general merchandise; Quickstop convenience stores; Riteway food markets; and Pacific Alaska wholesale, a distributor to independent grocery stores, commercial accounts, and individual households in rural Alaska. The North West Company Inc. was founded in 1668 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

