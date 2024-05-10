Andrew Hackwood Purchases 120,000 Shares of Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA) Stock

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hackwood bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$22,080.00 ($14,622.52).

Omega Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Omega Oil & Gas Company Profile

Omega Oil & Gas Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in two exploration permits, Authorities to Prospect 2037 and 2038; and Petroleum Lease 17, a petroleum lease in the Surat-Bowen Basin located in South-East Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

