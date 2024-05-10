Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,334 shares of company stock valued at $26,511,351 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.