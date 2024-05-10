Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,334 shares of company stock valued at $26,511,351 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

