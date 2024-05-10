Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $85.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,334 shares of company stock valued at $26,511,351 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

