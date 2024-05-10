Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Buyback $1.20 billion in Stock

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $296.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.54.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.