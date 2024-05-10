Arvinas, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $31.95 on Friday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

