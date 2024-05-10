Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 132.9% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

