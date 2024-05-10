Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $205.94 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $224.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

